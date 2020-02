Batalla histórica decide futuro del Titanic: Estados Unidos y Reino Unido pelean por sus tesoros

View this post on Instagram

This absolutely beautiful shot of the Titanic isn’t what it seems. This is actually a photoshopped image of the RMS Olympic! Many people are fooled by this photo and it still circulates as an authentic Titanic photo • • • • • • • • • • • • • #Whitestar #cunard #whitestarline #Ships #boats #history #Titanic #TheTitanic #Titanicwreck #wreck #oceanliner #1912 #robertballard #realtitanic #vintage #photography #titanic1912 #Olympic #Lusitania #kenmarschall