La viuda de Kobe Bryant grita su enojo contra la vida: “Por qué debería despertarme si mi bebé no puede tener esa oportunidad”
Aún la vida no le entrega la resignación a Vanessa Bryant, quien asegura en un conmovedor mensaje que su cerebro no procesa la partida de Kobe y su hija Gigi
Los días pasan y el corazón de la viuda de Kobe Bryant, Vanessa Bryant, se debate en el dilema más amargo e inconsolable de su vida: levantarse cada día y no encontrar a su esposo y a su amada hija.
Su cuenta Instagram se ha convertido en un espacio para compartir sus pensamientos en voz alta y de manera pública, con los millones de seguidores que amaron a la leyenda del basketball y a la pequeña hija que con gran disciplina, decidió seguir los pasos de su padre.
Vanessa Bryant nuevamente compartió en su red social un desgarrador mensaje junto a un video en el que se ve cómo la Mambacita juega, mientras su padre está atento a cada movimiento en la cancha. La publicación acumula más de 12 millones de reproducciones.
I’ve been reluctant to put my feelings into words. My brain refuses to accept that both Kobe and Gigi are gone. I can’t process both at the same time. It’s like I’m trying to process Kobe being gone but my body refuses to accept my Gigi will never come back to me. It feels wrong. Why should I be able to wake up another day when my baby girl isn’t being able to have that opportunity?! I’m so mad. She had so much life to live. Then I realize I need to be strong and be here for my 3 daughters. Mad I’m not with Kobe and Gigi but thankful I’m here with Natalia, Bianka and Capri. I know what I’m feeling is normal. It’s part of the grieving process. I just wanted to share in case there’s anyone out there that’s experienced a loss like this. God I wish they were here and this nightmare would be over. Praying for all of the victims of this horrible tragedy. Please continue to pray for all.
Cada palabra dibuja el intenso dolor que vive a diario por la sorpresiva partida de Kobe Bryant, pero más aún de su hija Gigi, quienes murieron cuando el helicóptero en el que viajaban impactó contra una montaña en la localidad de Calabasas, Los Ángeles.
La lectura de su mensaje desgarra el corazón y el entendimiento de cualquier ser humano, al no aceptar la ausencia de una hija de 13 años y la partida del amante y dedicado esposo.
“Me he negado a expresar mis sentimientos en palabras. Mi cerebro se niega a aceptar que, tanto Kobe como Gigi se han ido. No puedo procesar la ausencia de ambos al mismo al mismo tiempo. Es como si estuviera tratando de entender la pérdida de Kobe, pero mi cuerpo se niega a aceptar que Gigi nunca volverá a mí. Se siente horrible".
La resignación para la viuda de Kobe Bryant aún no llega
El duro golpe para una madre de 4 niñas ha sido devastador. Vanessa Bryant en cada mensaje que emite al mundo, grita a voces su pesadilla y su imposibilidad de hallar resignación en el futuro para lograr disipar su dolor.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
Por ello, escribió en el mensaje de su red social, el reto que como madre debe enfrentar a diario al despertar: “Por qué debería poder despertarme otro día cuando mi bebé no puede tener esa oportunidad? Estoy muy enojada. Tenía tanta vida por venir".
El sentido maternal de Vanessa Bryant la lleva a recobrar las fuerzas y expresa en sus pensamientos que debe salir adelante por el bien de sus 3 hijas. “Me doy cuenta que necesito ser fuerte y estar aquí para mis tres hijas. No estoy con Kobe y Gigi, pero estoy agradecida de estar aquí con Natalia, Bianka y Capri”, escribió.
“Por favor, continúen orando por todos”, pidió Vanessa a sus seguidores al cerrar su publicación.
El 24 de febrero será el día en que los restos de Kobe Bryant y su hija Gigi serán velados en el escenario deportivo que inmortalizó sus hazañas en el basketball, en el Staples Center, casa de los Lakers de Los Ángeles.
