Sam Smith estrena el tema "To Die For" y hace llorar a sus fans en el Día de San Valentín

Gorgeous people, I’m so happy to see you all so excited about my new song, so I wanted to share another surprise… My THIRD album TO DIE FOR will be yours on May 1st!!!! You’ll be able to preorder tomorrow. I am more proud of this album than anything I’ve ever done. I’ve really set myself free the last two years whilst writing this and I hope you can dance and relate to these stories. It’s all for you, always xx Photographer: @tyrellhampton Hair & Makeup: @sienree / @leibi_carias Styling: @adam.winder Creative Producer: @roma.martyniuk and lastly to my beautiful friends on the day who lent me their hands for this shot 😂 @alokvmenon @iamsheadiamond @madison_phipps @jeffhova