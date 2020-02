¡Polémica revelación! Kirk Douglas no dejó nada de su fortuna a su hijo Michael

View this post on Instagram

Good bye to a very amazing man #kirkdouglas .I was honored to visit him and his wife Anne in their home, a few years ago. Their generosity to the cause of homelessness by establishing The Anne Douglas center, connected our paths. I has honored to create a sculpture for them. They then invited me to their home. Such Gracious people!(with an amazing art collection) Walking in the door I was welcomed by a beautiful Picasso vase, that Mrs Douglas acquired from the artist himself when she was part of the gallery scene in Paris in the 1950’s. I later saw my sculpture displayed near their Miro and Chagall . Truly an honor and experience I will always treasure.