La abuela influencer: anciana fitness tiene casi 400k seguidores en Instagram

Don’t let the world change your smile..let your smile change the world..! 💕💕 I want to give a great big thank you to all of you beautiful people who have messaged me, commented on my posts, and reshared my message with your friends and family. 🙏 If I had one wish at my age, it would be that my journey can inspire and give hope to those that have only just started, or who are thinking of beginning. I used to pray for the strength to get the job done and change my ways. Now I’m sharing that strength with you. You CAN do it, just take it one day at a time. Every day your faith in yourself will build and grow, just like your body. Be patient. Do it with a smile. Do it with love. I’m with you!! Joan 💋