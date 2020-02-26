La abuela influencer: anciana fitness tiene casi 400k seguidores en Instagram
La abuela influencer Joan MacDonald superó la depresión de la ruptura de su matrimonio convirtiéndose en una influencer.
La depresión quiso ganarle pero ella la superó. Lo hizo haciendo ejercicio físico y se ha convertido en una destacada influencer con cerca de 400.000 seguidores en Instagram. Se llama Joan MacDonald, la abuela influencer.
Joan pasaba por una severa crisis de depresión. Había terminado con su matrimonio siendo ya muy adulta y, de paso, padecía artritis. Pero decidió darle un vuelco a su vida, dedicándole al ejercicio físico su vida, como cuenta el portal Milenio.
Don’t let the world change your smile..let your smile change the world..! 💕💕 I want to give a great big thank you to all of you beautiful people who have messaged me, commented on my posts, and reshared my message with your friends and family. 🙏 If I had one wish at my age, it would be that my journey can inspire and give hope to those that have only just started, or who are thinking of beginning. I used to pray for the strength to get the job done and change my ways. Now I’m sharing that strength with you. You CAN do it, just take it one day at a time. Every day your faith in yourself will build and grow, just like your body. Be patient. Do it with a smile. Do it with love. I’m with you!! Joan 💋
"En este punto me doy cuenta que realmente somos ilimitados", dice Joan en su cuenta en Instagram, que suma casi 400 mil seguidores. Su transformación comenzó tres años atrás, y en las fotos que muestra, vaya que se ve un gran cambio.
3 years ago I began this long, slow journey and now I realize that there really isn’t any end to it. Each day I move in a direction based on my choices. Each month is a new milestone. Each year I seem to have changed so completely I think I can’t change any more and yet I do.💕💕 At this point, I truly realize that we are limitless. At any moment we can make a decision to change. No matter how difficult or challenging life is, we must remain steadfast in our aim and keep inching forward. When I got started I never imagined I’d be where I am today. I just wanted to get my health back and get off my medication. Each door we step through leads to another door and then another. I hope you all keep choosing to grow! To learn to love yourself, take the best care of yourself, and dare to dream and love with your whole heart again.🙏🙏 . Pink outfit by @womensbest . . #transformation #hope #justdoit.
HIJA DE LA ABUELA INFLUENCER ES ENTRENADORA
Joan ha contado su historia a muchos medios canadienses, sorprendidos por el cambio drástico que ha dado. "Con la ayuda de su hija, Michelle, Joan rebajó más de 24 kilos en tres años.
"En cualquier momento podemos tomar la decisión de cambiar, no importa cuán difícil o desafiante sea la vida. Debemos mantenernos firmes en nuestro objetivo y seguir avanzando", cuenta en la publicación de dos fotos: el antes y el después.
Confiesa que cuando comenzó no sabía dónde iba a llegar. "Una puerta conduce a otra puerta. Yo solo quería dejar mis medicamentos", cuenta la abuela.
MOTIVACIÓN PARA OTROS: MANTENERSE EN MOVIMIENTO
Joan se ha convertido en una motivadora para sus seguidores. En su cuenta muestra sus rutinas, enseña el resultado que ha tenido el ejercicio en su cuerpo y en su salud mental.
"Para aprender a amarte a ti mismo cuídate mucho y atrévete a soñar", dice Joan. "Puedes amar de nuevo con todo tu corazón. Cada puerta que atravesamos conduce a otra puerta y luego a otra", asegura.
Varias marcas de artículos relacionados con el ejercicio son patrocinantes de Joan, un referente para quienes necesitan superar un momento difícil en sus vidas.
