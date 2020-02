“Solo llámame Harry”: El príncipe Harry sorprende en un acto público al pedir que no se le llame por su título real

View this post on Instagram

HARRY attends the Travalyst Summit in Scotland today. Nice to see the Duke today. ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ His next engagement will be with Bon Jovi on Friday & has to do with Invictus Games!⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ 📷: PA; Elliot Wagland⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ #harryofwales #thedukeofsussex #princehenry #gingerprince #peoplesprince #teamsussex #thesussexes #travalyst #sustainabletravelling #royalmoments ⠀