Se filtra video de Adam Levine, vocalista de Maroon 5 lanzando ofensas contra Viña del Mar

VIÑA DEL MAR FESTIVAL Bad mood my ass 🙄. I can’t believe what @maroon5.savedme and I had to read tonight about this festival performance. Seriously, the guys should skip Chile the next time around since the fans there are so unappreciative and rude. One off concert isn’t the end of the world. We’ve all had a bad/off concert experience at some point. Just a little tidbit I’ve noticed over the years….the setlist is usually altered and shortened for festivals and private events. Because it is not considered an actual “tour date”, many songs are left off that would normally be on their standard tour set list. The set list I saw for this festival had 15 songs and not the normal 22. #maroon5 #adamlevine #jamesvalentine #mattflynn #mickeymadden