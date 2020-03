La reina Isabel no quiere infectarse del coronavirus y usa guantes en un evento dentro de palacio

View this post on Instagram

Today, The Queen held an investiture at Buckingham Palace, where Her Majesty presented people with their awards for the services they have given. Amongst them was 94 year-old D-Day veteran Harry Billinge, who was awarded an MBE. Mr Billinge, who is from Cornwall, raised more than £25,000 towards the cost of a national memorial honouring the fallen comrades. Swipe left to see some of the people who were awarded for their service by Her Majesty The Queen. (Image credit: PA) . . #queenelizabeth #thequeen #britishroyals #britishroyalfamily #katemiddleton #duchessofcambridge #princewilliam #princeharry #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #buckinghampalace #london #england #uk #monarchy #godsavethequeen