Meghan Markle pide defender los derechos de las mujeres en su última gira como duquesa en Inglaterra
La esposa del príncipe Harry compartió con estudiantes de una escuela Dagenham, donde hace 50 años un grupo de mujeres alcanzaron la igualdad salarial durante una huelga.
Como activista de los derechos de las mujeres, Meghan Markle alzó su voz para exigir igualdad salarial y así conmemorar el Día Internacional de la Mujer. La Duquesa de Sussex fue ovacionada por estudiantes mientras pedía a los hombres proteger a sus madres, hermanas, amigas y esposas.
“Asegúrese de que se sientan valoradas y seguras. Unámonos todos juntos para que el Día Internacional de la Mujer sea algo que no sea solo el domingo, sino que se sienta francamente todos los días del año”, dijo la esposa del príncipe Harry a los alumnos del Escuela Superior Robert Clack en Dagenham.
La propia Megan Markle pidió visitar este sector del este de Londres, donde hace 50 años un grupo de mujeres realizaron una huelga en una fábrica para lograr igualar sus salarios a los de sus compañeros hombres.
De hecho, al evento asistió Geraldine Dear, una de las huelguistas con quien mantuvo una animada conversación, reseñó el Daily Mail.
Un poderoso mensaje por el Día Internacional de la Mujer
En una asamblea con 700 estudiantes, la Duquesa expresó alegría por visitar la icónica comunidad londinense.
“Creo que poder estar en Dagenham es increíblemente profundo… Creo que venir específicamente a esta escuela tenía mucho sentido para mí debido a la justicia social y al impacto en el que se basa”, dijo al auditorio
Agregó:
“Es el mejor ejemplo de no importa cuán pequeño se sienta, cuán bajo se sienta en la escalera, no importa de qué color sea, no importa de qué género sea, tienes una voz y ciertamente tienes el derecho a defender lo que es correcto”.
Tras varias ovaciones, Meghan reconoció que “cuando pensamos en lo que quería hacer para el Día Internacional de la Mujer este año, para mí fue increíblemente importante estar con las mujeres de nuestro futuro”.
Meghan dio otro paso a su salida de la realeza, manteniéndose firme en sus creencias. Este acto fue, además, un reflejo de su gran popularidad entre las jóvenes inglesas.
La última gira de Harry y Meghan como integrantes de la monarquía británica sigue dejando una estela de momentos únicos, donde siguen allanando el camino a su nueva vida como ciudadanos comunes.
