Cuatro médicos chinos han fallecido en el Hospital de Wuhan, donde murió el especialista denunciante

🇨🇳 Ophthalmologist Li Wenliang, among the first to raise the alert about #China's new #coronavirus, died from the disease today. . The 34-year-old sent out a message about the new coronavirus to colleagues on December 30, but was later among eight whistleblowers summoned by police for "rumour-mongering." . He later contracted the disease while treating a patient and has been hailed as a hero by Chinese internet users. . 📸 (1) Li Wenliang/Gan En Fund via Reuters, (2) Reuters/Stringer