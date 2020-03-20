Kate Middleton deslumbró con un traje masculino rosado en una reunión de trabajo

View this post on Instagram

‘Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most.’ – The Duke of Cambridge . @kensingtonroyal yesterday visited the London Ambulance Service in Croydon, where they thanked NHS 111 call handlers and staff for the vital work they are doing. #NHSThankYou Before contacting NHS 111, you can alleviate pressure on the system by visiting nhs.uk/coronavirus. . Photos ©️ Kensington Palace