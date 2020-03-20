Kate Middleton deslumbró con un traje masculino rosado en una reunión de trabajo
Siempre lleva los mejores atuendos
Aunque el Reino Unido también se ha visto afectado por el coronavirus con más de 2 mil casos, Kate Middleton y el príncipe William no han detenido su agenda de trabajo.
Los duques de Cambridge ahora están enfocados en prestar la mayor ayuda a posible a los servicios de salud para atender de manera oportuna a quien lo necesite durante la contingencia por la pandemia.
La pareja visitó el Servicio de Ambulancia de Londres en Croydon, donde inspeccionaron su estado y agradecieron por su apoyo a los británicos en esta temporada de emergencia.
El traje masculino de Kate Middleton con el que deslumbró
"Catherine y yo estábamos orgullosos de visitar al personal que trabajaba en NHS 111, para transmitir nuestro agradecimiento personal, junto con los de mi abuela y mi padre, al personal que trabaja las 24 horas para brindar atención y asesoramiento a quienes más lo necesitan", expresó William, informó la cuenta en Twitter @theroyalfamily.
En esta ocasión, Kate Middleton impactó con un look más sobrio que de costumbre pero igual de fabuloso.
'Catherine and I were proud to visit staff working at NHS 111, to pass on our personal thanks, along with those of my grandmother and father, to staff working around the clock to provide care and advice to those that need it most.' – The Duke of Cambridge . @kensingtonroyal yesterday visited the London Ambulance Service in Croydon, where they thanked NHS 111 call handlers and staff for the vital work they are doing.
La duquesa llevó un traje masculino en tono rosa vieja, con el que se vio cómoda y formal en este compromiso de trabajo.
En cuanto a sus zapatos, llevó unos tacones grises que contrastaban muy bien con su atuendo colorido.
We've got some new pictures from #kensingtonpalace showing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge meeting NHS staff
Es una opción de vestimenta perfecta para estilizar tu cuerpo, seas muy delgada o curvy.
Yesterday, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the London Ambulance Centre in Croydon to meet staff who have been taking NHS 111 calls from the public, and thank them for the vital work they are doing. During the visit, the royal couple spoke to staff members and the Chief Executive of the London Ambulance Service, Garrett Emmerson, about how they are dealing with the increase in demand on the NHS 111 service.
Este tipo de outfits lo han llevado en ocasiones anteriores otras integrantes de la monarquía; por ejemplo, la reina Letizia de España tiene varios conjuntos masculinos. Meghan Markle, duquesa de Sussex, también ama la comodidad de estas piezas.
Kate Middleton siempre derrocha elegancia en cada evento de la realeza con elaborados vestidos muy exclusivos, que la hacen lucir como toda una reina, literalmente. Hace un par de días deslumbró en rojo al asistir al Servicio de CommonWealth en la Abadía de Westminster.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge joined The Queen and Members of @TheRoyalFamily for the annual #CommonwealthDay Service at Westminster Abbey. The Commonwealth represents a global network of 54 countries working in collaboration towards shared economic, environmental, social and democratic goals — the Commonwealth theme for 2020 is Delivering A Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming.
Y en los eventos más cotidianos, usa vestidos de corte simple que se alargan hasta más allá de las rodillas, siendo muy discretos acorde a las reglas de la realeza.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will undertake an official visit to Ireland 🇮🇪 between Tuesday 3rd March and Thursday 5th March. The visit is at the request of the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
Te recomendamos en video:
