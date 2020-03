Kate Middleton sorprende al publicar inéditas imágenes en la celebración del Día de Las Madres

View this post on Instagram

welcome everybody! I hope you are fine and healthy and I hope that this crisis will end soon! 🙏🏻 today I decided to change everything in my account! Today I will start a new beginning in my account, so I decided to keep all my posts in the archive! I think this news may be surprising to some, but I decided that all my publications should be arranged in high quality so that you will enjoy more while browsing my account!! I want to make sure that I make my account very cool before reaching 30K followers! I will start again and it will be a great start Believe me! I started with this account since July 25, 2018, during which I spent many wonderful times in the account and learned during that time a lot of things and changed my account more than once, but you were there for me! 💛 So today I’m here for you and I will always make you happy, I am truly grateful to you for all the support you give me, especially my friends Jana, Sally, Shmokh & raghad! I would really like to express my gratitude to them as they deserve everything wonderful in life! My friends, I’m really happy for your presence and support for me! You always make my smile! I'm lucky to be your friend! I love you 🖤🖤.