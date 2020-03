El apasionado beso de Camila Cabello y Shawn Mendes mientras pasean en Miami en medio de la cuarentena

View this post on Instagram

A special thank you to @ShawnMendes & @shawnfoundation for your generous donation of $175K to help us purchase needed equipment & supplies for #COVID19 preparedness. This donation will help the readiness of SickKids during this time of emergency measures and increased cost pressures. Thank you, Shawn, for your continued support of SickKids. 💙 Tap the link in our bio to donate—funds raised will support highest priority needs of the hospital which include measures for COVID-19 preparedness and research.