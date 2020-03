Las Kardashians y otras celebridades muestran cómo lucir fabulosas con la tendencia de las botas altas

View this post on Instagram

Kylie's outfit details 👇Caption from @kardashklothingx — @KylieJenner | New York | February 9, 2016 #KylieJenner wore a pair of #PaulSmith ‘Crystal Mirrored Eamont’ Sunglasses, which you can purchase from nordstrom.com for $60 She wore an #IsabelMarant ‘Suede Adler’ Coat (as a dress), which you can purchase from barneys.com for $1,145 With a pair of #Schutz ‘Germana’ Boots, which you can purchase from schutz-shoes.com for $420 And held onto a #TheRow ‘Suede Tassel Wristlet Clutch’, which you can purchase from saks.com for $2,184