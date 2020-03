¿Mrs. Meghan Mountbatten Windsor o Meghan Markle? El nuevo apellido de la esposa de Harry

View this post on Instagram

Looking forward to the Sussexes “digital channels” refresh! ❤️. Their digital channels being: their website and Instagram. There will be a change in username as stated on www.sussexroyal.com they do not plan on using ‘Sussex Royal’ due to UK government regulations. This Tuesday (31st March) marks their freedom as non-working Royals✨❤️. Their office closes on April 1st! Don’t confuse the 31st for the 1st😂. . . Any guesses on username? Any guesses on whether it’ll be a full makeover with a different profile picture too, and a new website design or will this “refresh” just be a change in name?🤔 . . Whatever it is, I’m super excited!❤️ . . . #meghanmarkle #duchessofsussex #royalfamily #britishroyals #royals #princeharry.