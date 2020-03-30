Meghan y Harry se despiden de la familia real con emotivo mensaje

Meghan Markle y el Príncipe Harry dejarán su posición como miembros de la familia real británica el día de mañana, por lo que la pareja decidió escribir una despedida en Instagram, en donde afirman que comenzarán un nuevo capítulo en sus vidas pero seguirán contribuyendo a la sociedad.
Además, pidieron unión y solidaridad ante el momento complicado que enfrenta el mundo debido a la pandemia de coronavirus.
"Como todos podemos sentir, el mundo en este momento parece extraordinariamente frágil. Sin embargo, estamos seguros de que cada ser humano tiene el potencial y la oportunidad de marcar la diferencia, como se ve ahora en todo el mundo, en nuestras familias, nuestras comunidades y en la línea del frente, juntos podemos elevarnos mutuamente para darnos cuenta de la plenitud de esa promesa. Lo más importante en este momento es la salud y el bienestar de todos en todo el mundo y encontrar soluciones para los muchos problemas que se han presentado como resultado de esta pandemia.", escribieron.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” – The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Asimismo dejaron en claro que sus cuentas oficiales como los Sussex Royal ya no estarán activas, pues ya no serán llamados Duques de Sussex.
"A medida que todos encontramos el papel que debemos desempeñar en este cambio global y cambio de hábitos, estamos enfocando este nuevo capítulo para comprender cómo podemos contribuir mejor. Si bien es posible que no nos veas aquí, el trabajo continúa. Gracias a esta comunidad, por el apoyo, la inspiración y el compromiso compartido con el bien en el mundo. Esperamos volver a conectar con usted pronto. ¡Has sido genial! Hasta entonces, cuídense bien, y el uno del otro.", finalizaron.
As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan
