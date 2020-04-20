Trump aprovecha coronavirus para suspender migración a EU

El presidente de EU aseguró que se trata de una medida para proteger los empleos de los connacionales ante la crisis por el coronavirus

Por Publimetro

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, informó que firmará una orden ejecutiva para suspender temporalmente la inmigración a su país.

Esto, escribió en Twitter, por la "necesidad de proteger los trabajos de nuestros grandes ciudadanos estadounidenses" ante la crisis por la pandemia del coronavirus.

 

