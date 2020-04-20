Trump aprovecha coronavirus para suspender migración a EU

El presidente de Estados Unidos, Donald Trump, informó que firmará una orden ejecutiva para suspender temporalmente la inmigración a su país.

Esto, escribió en Twitter, por la "necesidad de proteger los trabajos de nuestros grandes ciudadanos estadounidenses" ante la crisis por la pandemia del coronavirus.

In light of the attack from the Invisible Enemy, as well as the need to protect the jobs of our GREAT American Citizens, I will be signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 21, 2020