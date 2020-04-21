La historia detrás de la foto de los pingüinos viudos abrazados

Una vez más queda demostrado que en ocasiones, el afecto entre animales puede servir como un gran ejemplo que pueden tomar los seres humanos alrededor del mundo. Pues en Melnbourne, Australia, el fotógrafo australiano Tobias Baumgaertner captó un momento exacto en el que dos pingüinos azules se abrazaron en la cúspide de una roca que tiene como vista de fondo las luces de la ciudad australiana.
TE RECOMENDAMOS: Esto implica la activación de la Fase 3 por Covid-19 en México
¿Cuál es la historia detrás de la fotografía de los pingüinos?
La historia de esta imagen surge debido a que estos dos pingüinos decidieron separarse del grupo con el que viajaban y se pararon en la roca. Sin embargo, eso no es todo. Un cuidador que comúnmente acompaña a los pequeños emplumados, le contó a Tobias Baumgaertner que recientemente ambos habían perdido a sus respectivas parejas, lo cual hizo más emotiva aún dicha imagen.
View this post on Instagram
During times like this the truly lucky ones are those that can be with the person/people they love most. I captured this moment about a year ago. These two Fairy penguins poised upon a rock overlooking the Melbourne skyline were standing there for hours, flipper in flipper, watching the sparkling lights of the skyline and ocean. A volunteer approached me and told me that the white one was an elderly lady who had lost her partner and apparently so did the younger male to the left. Since then they meet regularly comforting each other and standing together for hours watching the dancing lights of the nearby city. I spend 3 full nights with this penguin colony until I was able to get this picture. Between not being able or allowed to use any lights and the tiny penguins continuously moving, rubbing their flippers on each other’s backs and cleaning one another, it was really hard to get a shot but i got lucky during one beautiful moment. I hope you enjoy this moment as much as I did. #lovewillalwayswin • 📸 @tobiasvisuals •Shot on Nikon Z6, Nikkor 50mm 1.4, ISO 8000, 50mm, f/1.4, 1/60 sec
La hembra, quien es la más anciana de la pareja de animales retratados y que el fotógrafo y el cuidador identificaron como la del plumaje más claro, perdió a su pareja desde hace ya algún tiempo, mientras que el macho atravesó por lo mismo en los meses recientes. Tras vivir dichas experiencias, los pequeños Pigüinos solían abrazarse cada noche dándose palmadas en la espalda.
Dicha historia conmovió al fotógrafo Baumgaertner quien además de publicar la fotografía que logró darle la vuelta al mundo. Acompañó la imagen de un texto de reflexión el cual menciona lo siguiente: "Unidos por el dolor. A veces encuentras el amor cuando menos lo esperas. En tiempos como estos, los verdaderamente afortunafos son los que están con quienes más aman", escribió el australiano.
View this post on Instagram
Pinguins Part 2. “… Love is the only game in which we win even when we lose” The way that these two lovebirds were caring for one another stood out from the entire colony. While all the other penguins were sleeping or running around, those two seemed to just stand there and enjoy every second they had together, holding each other in their flippers and talking about penguin stuff. Pain has brought them together (see PART 1). I guess sometimes you find love when you least expect it. It’s a privilege to truly love someone, paradisiacal when they love you back. 📸 @tobiasvisuals • (Even though it is very similar to the previous image I thought it’d be a pity to not share it with you guys) • • —>FOR PRINTS PLEASE SEND AN EMAIL TO [email protected] <—
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...