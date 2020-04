Moda post Covid: Así cambiará el cómo la compramos

View this post on Instagram

Thank you to everyone who has already participated in our #WHOMADEMYCLOTHES campaign this #FashionRevolution Week. Don’t forget – there are many more ways than one to ask, “Who Made My Clothes?”. So tweet to your favourite brand, write them an email, or share your label on Instagram – and if they don’t answer right away, ask again. We are feeling energized by the momentum of this movement, and ready for what lies ahead this week. Make sure you keep up to date with all of the exciting partnerships, launches, and virtual events this week by subscribing to our newsletter (At our link in bio). And let us know in the comments if you’ve had a brand respond to the question #whomademyclothes / #whatsinmyclothes Already! 🧥🧵👖🧶👚