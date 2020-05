Así son las cabinas de vidrio de un restaurante en Países Bajos

View this post on Instagram

Show affection in a safe place with a breathtaking waterside view of Amsterdam (Oosterdok). Our restaurant will create homes of intimacy and safety once we're open again. We'll welcome you from a distance in one of our greenhouses to parley and experience our delicious plant-based gastronomy. Serres Séparées is a new dining experience of @mediamatic_eten ⠀ #gastronomy #smartdining #diner #plantbased #food #restaurant #mediamatic #dijksgracht #oosterdok #amsterdam #sunset