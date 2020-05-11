Cultura.- Bono crea una lista con las 60 canciones que le "salvaron la vida"

MADRID, 11 (EUROPA PRESS)

Con motivo de su 60 cumpleaños, Bono ha compartido una lista con las 60 canciones que le "salvaron la vida".

"Estas son algunas de las canciones que me salvaron la vida… sin las que no podía haber vivido, las que me trajeron desde allí hasta aquí, de cero a sesenta", explica el cantante de U2.

Y añade: "A través de todos los rasguños, de todo tipo de molestias, de lo serio a lo tonto y la alegría. Sobre todo la alegría".

Acompañando a la lista, Bono ha escrito una serie de cartas como fan a artistas como Zucchero y Luciano Pavarotti, Billie Eilish, David Bowie, Massive Attack, Daft Punk y Pharrel y Kraftwerk.

60 SONGS THAT SAVED MY LIFE

1. Luciano Pavarotti, Bono & Zucchero – Miserere2. Sex Pistols – Anarchy In the UK3. Kanye West – Black Skinhead4. Billie Eilish – everything i wanted5. David Bowie – Life on Mars?6. The Beatles – I Want to Hold your Hand7. Ramones – Swallow My Pride8. The Clash – Safe European Home9. Public Enemy – Fight The Power10. Patti Smith – People Have the Power11. John Lennon – Mother12. The Rolling Stones – Ruby Tuesday13. Elton John – Daniel14. Andrea Bocelli- Con Te Partiro15. Elvis Presley – Heartbreak Hotel16. Johnny Cash – Hurt17. This Mortal Coil – Song to the Siren18. Kraftwerk – Neon Lights19. The Fugees – Killing Me Softly With His Song20. Prince – When Doves Cry21. Daft Punk feat Pharrell Williams & Nile Rodgers – Get Lucky22. Madonna – Ray of Light23. JAY-Z feat Alicia Keys – Empire State of Mind24. Talking Heads – Love Goes to Building on Fire25. Lou Reed – Satellite of Love26. The Verve – Bitter Sweet Symphony27. Joy Division – Love Will Tear Us Apart28. New Order – True Faith29. R.E.M. – Nightswimming30. Adele – Chasing Pavements31. Arcade Fire – Wake Up32. Pixies – Monkey Gone to Heaven33. Oasis – Live Forever34. Iggy Pop – Lust for Life35. Gavin Friday – Angel36. Massive Attack – Safe From Harm37. Kendrick Lamar feat U2 – XXX38. Bob Marley & The Walers – Redemption Song39. Echo and the Bunnymen – Rescue40. Nirvana – Smells Like Teen Spirit41. Pearl Jam – Jeremy42. Bob Dylan – Most of the Time43. Beyoncé feat Kendrick Lamar – Freedom44. Depeche Mode – Walking In My Shoes45. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Into My Arms46. Simon & Garfunkel – The Sounds of Silence47. Coldplay – Clocks 48. INXS – Never Tear Us Apart49. New Radicals – You Get What You Give50. Angélique Kidjo – Agolo51. Lady Gaga – Born This Way52. Frank Sinatra & Bono – Under My Skin53. David Bowie – Heroes54. Simple Minds – New Gold Dream (81/82/83/84)55. Sinéad O'Connor – You Made Me The Thief Of Your Heart56. Van Morrison – A Sense of Wonder57. Bruce Springsteen – There Goes My Miracle58. Daniel Lanois – The Maker59. Peter Frampton – Show Me The Way60. Bee Gees – Immortality – Demo Version