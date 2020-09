Las dramáticas imágenes del cielo pintado de naranja por los incendios en Los Ángeles

View this post on Instagram

I promise, this is a NO filter photo. #bearfire here in Oroville this am that was stoked by some crazy winds the past 24 hours. Fire is result of lightning on Aug 17th and the winds yesterday brought it within a few miles of the house. The next two shots are from yesterday afternoon as the pyrocumulomnibus plume grew…oh, and our power remains out now about 36 hours at present. BUT!…Many thanks to the brave men and women out there this am. It must be crazy. . . . . #nofilter #eeriesky #californiawildfires #californiawildfires2020 #notagain #campfire2018recovery #campfire2018 #wheredoilive #stoptheinsanity #armageddon