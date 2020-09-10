Así es como se vería Jesucristo, según la AI
Para recrear a Jesucristo, el fotógrafo holandés Bas Uterwijk usó el software llamado Artbreeder con una red neuronal entrenada en fotografías y pinturas de miles de rostros humanos
Jesucristo es a menudo representado como un joven blanco con rasgos europeos. Sin embargo, el fotógrafo holandés Bas Uterwijk decidió recrear la imagen de la figura central del cristianismo utilizando la Inteligencia Artificial. El resultado de su trabajo se hizo viral en redes sociales y recibió elogios de miles de usuarios. Metro WorLd News
"El resultado es una impresión artística de cómo este hombre podría haber sido, más que una búsqueda científica de una semejanza exacta,"
Bas Uterwijk,
Fotógrafo holandés.
Proceso de creación
Bas Uterwijk explicó en Twitter que tiene experiencia con imágenes generadas por ordenador y efectos especiales. Para recrear a Jesucristo, usó el software llamado Artbreeder con una red neuronal entrenada en fotografías y pinturas de miles de rostros humanos. Uterwijk jugó con diferentes representaciones históricas de Jesús pero ajustó la etnicidad a un rostro más convincente de Oriente Medio.
I don't think I have posted this version on Instagram so for everyone interested here is a little info on the process of constructing it: I have been a professional photographer for the last 14 years but I have a background in Computer Generated images and Special Effects. A little over a year ago I stumbled upon the #artificialintelligence #Artbreeder software (formerly Ganbreeder) which utilizes a neural network trained on photographs and paintings of thousands human faces. This application makes it possible to combine multiple sources of faces and merge them in a synthesized version, guided by the artistic decisions of the user. I use it to create historical and fictional characters. When I was playing around with several cultural depictions of Jesus of Nazareth of Byzantine and Renaissance origin including Leonardo da Vinci's "Salvator Mundi", and the Turin Shroud. Tweaking the ethnicity to a more convincing Middle-Eastern face. I was happy with the result as a representation of a collective cultural depiction but at the same time I felt it lacked any historical accuracy. So I changed the hair and beard to a more credible length and style for the time and region and I brought in elements found in some #Fayum mummy portraits, pushing the renaissance art to the background. The result is a artistic impression of how this man could have looked, more than it is a scientific search for an exact likeness.
