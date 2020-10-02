Cultura.- Muere a los 19 años el actor Archie Lyndhurst
Archie Lyndhurst, actor de la cadena británica CBBC e hijo del también intérprete Nicholas Lyndhurst, ha fallecido con tan solo 19 años a causa de una enfermedad.
"Lamentamos mucho tener que anunciar que Archie Lyndhurst, quien interpretó brillantemente a Ollie en So Awkward de CBBC, ha muerto después de una breve enfermedad", publicó la cadena en Twitter. "A Archie le echarán mucho de menos todos los que trabajaron con él y todos los fans que se rieron con Ollie en la serie", agregó.
El adolescente había protagonizado la ficción desde 2015, y sus compañeros de reparto le rindieron homenaje al conocer la noticia de su muerte. "Para mi hermano Archie. Todavía no puedo comprender que hayas fallecido. Todavía tenías mucha vida por vivir y daría cualquier cosa por que siguieras viviendo", publicó Samuel Small en Instagram.
"Archie, ni siquiera puedo creer que esté escribiendo esto. Me ha llevado un tiempo poder encontrar cosas que decir, ya que no tengo palabras", dijo la actriz Cleo Demetriou. "Eras el alma más hermosa que he conocido, la persona más única y cariñosa en este planeta. Mi corazón está completamente roto sabiendo que nunca podré volver a verte, nunca volveré a hablarte y nunca más te abrazaré", agregó.
Además de trabajar en la serie So Awkward, Lyndhurst apareció en capítulos de ficciones como Bad Education y Our Ex-Wife. Su padre, Nicholas Lyndhurst, es un conocido actor en Reino Unido y ha actuado en producciones como Only Fools and Horses, Goodnight Sweetheart o Los viajes de Gulliver.
