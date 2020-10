Diane Pernet: reinventando el fashion film con la nueva versión de ASVOFF

View this post on Instagram

TOMORROW NIGHT at 19h30 Paris time @asvoff 12 launches with the feature film @dosfridasfilm starring @mdmpelomundo Maria de Medeiros – directed by @astarte_films with interviews with @astarte_films and @mdmpelomundo Watch it on my channel @ashadedviewonfashionfilm excluively on @fnlnetwork go to @apple or @googleplay and download the dedicated app to @fnlnetwork scroll down the page to asvoff see you there. you can also watch on smart tv @rokuplayer @appletv @amazonfiretv all apple universe