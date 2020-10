Cultura.- Muere la actriz de The Good Wife Doreen Montalvo a los 65 años

View this post on Instagram

Into the loving hands & angelic voice of the incredibly talented, Doreen Montalvo, @doreencita1 , we entrusted the roles of our mommas for our musical, On Your Feet. At different times during the life of our show she portrayed with gusto, care & professionalism both my mother, the indomitable Gloria Fajardo & Emilio’s loving mother, Nena. But I feel so fortunate to have been able to get to know her as the amazing human being that she was. Our hearts go out to her husband, Michael, their beautiful family and everyone who loved her which includes my family as well. Rest In Power, Doreen, and thank you for all the love you spread just being you. You will be missed by many! We love you! 💔🙏🏻🌺🙏🏻💔🙏🏻🌺🙏🏻🎶🙏🏻💔🙏🏻🌺