5 cuentas de Instagram mejores que el maquillaje "Kardashian"

Some colour to brighten up this grey , rainy day. Putting on our masks and going back to work. Great image shot by @pierredebusschere , #hair by @cyndiaharvey , #makeup by #peterphilips @diormakeup , inspired by candy wraps , Pierrot , the circus and all things sweet. Stay safe !!!! On nails Dior 754 PANDORE , on lips ROUGE DIOR 787 EXUBERANT MATTE !!! #pierrot #pierrotcostume #circus #candy #colourpop #colorful #makeup #dior @dior @mrkimjones @yoon_ambush , model @maya.rebelmodels , hands are Cyndia’s !