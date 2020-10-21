Refugio viste a sus perros para promover la adopción
The Flagler Humane Society decidió disfrazar a algunos perros y hacer sesiones fotográficas para atraer a potenciales padres de mascotas
Hay miles de perros en todo el mundo esperando ser adoptados. Para encontrarles un mejor hogar, un refugio en Florida, EE.UU. llamado The Flagler Humane Society decidió disfrazar a algunos de ellos y hacer sesiones fotográficas para atraer a potenciales padres de mascotas.
View this post on Instagram
This hunk of love is MEATBALL. He is handsome, active and ready for his forever home. This sweet lover boy is plenty of spunky for his age. Meatball likes to play with other dogs but is the dominant one in the relationship. He plays rough sometimes so not every dog can handle him! He would like nothing more than to bring you his favorite toy when you get home and snuggle up with you on the couch. Although he has a rare blood disorder, he hasn't slowed down one bit. IMHA is manageable and inexpensive to treat! He immediately loves everyone he meets and we know he'll love you too. Will you take a chance on this young-at-heart boy??
Perros mayores
Todos los caninos que participaron en la sesión de fotos están entre los más antiguos del refugio. La idea de los administradores del FMS fue llamar la atención sobre los perros que tienen menos probabilidades de ser adoptados.
View this post on Instagram
Karma here. She was adopted (as a puppy) and surrendered (as a senior) to us with her best friend when her owner was moving to new location and could NOT have pit bull type dogs there. She knew the other dog for years and they were best friends. Her best friend was adopted pretty quickly. She lost her home, her person and then her friend. Karma is still with us and we seriously don't understand why. Her personality is great. She IS considered a senior but trust me, she doesn't know it and definitely doesn't act like it. She loves people, she loves walks, she can be sassy and cuddly. Karma deserves another chance. She has so much life and love in her.
12.9k
A la gente le gustó la página de Facebook de la Sociedad Humanitaria Flagler.
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...