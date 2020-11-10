Cultura.- Wentworth Miller no volverá a Prison Break: "No quiero interpretar personajes heterosexuales"
Durante años han circulado rumores en torno al posible regreso de Prison Break, que emitió su última temporada en 2017. Aunque la vuelta de la serie es una posibilidad, si finalmente lo hace parece que será sin Wentworth Miller. El protagonista de la ficción ha declarado que no encarnará de nuevo a Michael Scofield, ya que no quiere "interpretar personajes heterosexuales".
MADRID, 10 (EUROPA PRESS)
El actor dejó clara su postura a través de Instagram. "Estoy fuera de Prison Break oficialmente", desveló. "No quiero interpretar personajes heterosexuales. Sus historias ya han sido contadas. Así que no más Michael. Si eras fan de la serie y esperabas temporadas adicionales, entiendo que esto sea decepcionante. Lo siento", apuntó.
"Si estás molesto porque te enamoraste de un hombre heterosexual ficticio interpretado por un gay de verdad… Eso es cosa tuya", sentenció.
View this post on Instagram
"This is my favorite IG account," someone wrote in response to a recent post. Thank you. I want you to know I saw that. I see the positive comments and DMs (a lot of them anyway). Affectionate. Supportive. Appreciated (by me). Obviously there are comments and DMs I appreciate less. Who are these people? On my page? What backwards-ass, Stone Age values country did they crawl out of? The U.S.? I won't be disappearing (too many cool things to repost). The ability to comment likely will. I'm not concerned for myself. I can't be "bullied" in this space. I have too much power. "Delete. Block. Deactivate." Etc. But I take seriously the possibility of queer kids visiting here, recently out of the closet or exploring the idea… I don't want them exposed to bullshit. On a related note… I'm out. Of PB. Officially. Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don't want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told). So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing. I'm sorry. If you're hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one… That's your work. – W.M. 🏳️🌈
Su compañero de reparto y hermano en la ficción, Dominic Purcell, comentó la publicación. "Fue divertido, amigo. ¡Qué viaje ha sido! Apoyo y comprendo plenamente tu razonamiento. Me alegro de que hayas tomado esta decisión por tu salud y tu verdad", escribió.
Sarah Wayne Callies, quien dio vida a Sara Tancredi, compartió una publicación en referencia a las palabras de Miller. "Con gratitud por todo el trabajo que hicimos juntos y con profundo amor, expreso mi apoyo a esa elección", dijo. "A todos los fans, sabed esto: el elenco de Prison Break es un espacio queer friendly. Apoyamos a nuestros amigos y familiares de la comunidad LGBTQ+, les damos pleno apoyo a sus derechos y trabajo artístico, todo el tiempo, siempre", agregó.
View this post on Instagram
yesterday @wentworthmiller announced he’s done playing michael scofield because as a gay man he wants to focus on playing gay characters. . with gratitude for all the work we did together, & with deep love, i’m voicing my support for that choice. . to all the fans, know this: the cast of prison break is a queer friendly space. we stand with – and among – our friends & family in the LGBTQ+ community with full throated support for their rights and artistic work. all the time. always. . and if that’s a problem for anyone, to quote a good man, “that’s your work.” . #pb #imwithwent #scofieldsticktogether
Prison Break se estrenó en 2007 y sumó un total de cinco temporadas. Aparentemente la serie finalizó en 2008 con su cuarta entrega, pero la producción regresó en 2017 con una nueva tanda de nueve capítulos.
