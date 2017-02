¿Cuáles son los intereses de los hijos de Donald Trump?

Riding to The White House in the new Presidential limos. These things are amazing… like mixing a limo with a monster truck. 😂🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 #maga #america #usa #trump #trump45 #45

A photo posted by Donald Trump Jr. (@donaldjtrumpjr) on Jan 20, 2017 at 4:47pm PST