'No usé ese lenguaje': Trump sobre llamar "países de mierda" a África y el Caribe

El lenguaje utilizado por mí en la reunión de DACA fue duro, pero fue ese el que usé. ¡Lo realmente duro fue la extravagante propuesta que generó un gran revés para DACA!

Lamentablemente, los demócratas quieren dejar de pagar a nuestras tropas y a los empleados del gobierno con el fin de dar a trato de amor, no un trato justo, para los [jóvenes] DACA. ¡Primero cuiden de nuestro ejército y de nuestro país!".

The so-called bipartisan DACA deal presented yesterday to myself and a group of Republican Senators and Congressmen was a big step backwards. Wall was not properly funded, Chain & Lottery were made worse and USA would be forced to take large numbers of people from high crime….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

….countries which are doing badly. I want a merit based system of immigration and people who will help take our country to the next level. I want safety and security for our people. I want to stop the massive inflow of drugs. I want to fund our military, not do a Dem defund…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

….Because of the Democrats not being interested in life and safety, DACA has now taken a big step backwards. The Dems will threaten “shutdown,” but what they are really doing is shutting down our military, at a time we need it most. Get smart, MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018

The language used by me at the DACA meeting was tough, but this was not the language used. What was really tough was the outlandish proposal made – a big setback for DACA! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 12, 2018