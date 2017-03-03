Isabel Lahela, de halterista a sexy luchadora de la WWE

La ahora "Diva" de la lucha libre famosa por sus destacadas fotos en Instagram

Isabel Lahela, de halterista a sexy luchadora de la WWE
Por: Vania Guillen

La sexy canadiense Isabel Lahela, conocida por sus esculturales fotos en Instagram y por ser considerada la “pesista más sexy de Río 2016”, incursionará en el mundo de la lucha libre con la WWE.

Tras realizar el Try-Out de la WWE (prueba de admisión), la ahora “Diva” participará en la NTX, marca que también conforma la WWE.

Cabe destacar que previo a los juegos Olímpicos de Río 2016, la sexy halterista canadiense causó sensación durante las competencias debido a su increíble silueta; sin embargo, debido a su “bajo nivel” no logró calificar a la justa veraniega.

“Se ha reportado que la levantadora de pesas olímpica y modelo profesional canadiense Isabel Lahela se ha unido a la WWE por medio de un contrato de desarrollo. Se espera que la estupenda y y aturdidora mujer ingrese a los encordados en abril”, se puede leer en el diario británico The Sun.

Almost back in the sunshine….✈️FL

I don't have this body because I make excuses about not having time to go to the gym or eat healthy food. I don't do endless hours of cardio. I don't deprive my body of the nutrients it needs, fats, carbs, and calories in general. I have this body from lifting weights that challenge me and fueling my body with nutritious food. I have this body from being consistent over the course of 3 years and not giving up when I didn't see the results that I wanted right away. I stuck with fitness because I love the process and the results are just the drive that keep me wanting to continue improving every day. Stop saying tomorrow and start the #SlimThickWorkout today 👊🏼Link in Bio💙

