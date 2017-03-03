Isabel Lahela, de halterista a sexy luchadora de la WWE
La ahora "Diva" de la lucha libre famosa por sus destacadas fotos en Instagram
La sexy canadiense Isabel Lahela, conocida por sus esculturales fotos en Instagram y por ser considerada la “pesista más sexy de Río 2016”, incursionará en el mundo de la lucha libre con la WWE.
Tras realizar el Try-Out de la WWE (prueba de admisión), la ahora “Diva” participará en la NTX, marca que también conforma la WWE.
Cabe destacar que previo a los juegos Olímpicos de Río 2016, la sexy halterista canadiense causó sensación durante las competencias debido a su increíble silueta; sin embargo, debido a su “bajo nivel” no logró calificar a la justa veraniega.
“Se ha reportado que la levantadora de pesas olímpica y modelo profesional canadiense Isabel Lahela se ha unido a la WWE por medio de un contrato de desarrollo. Se espera que la estupenda y y aturdidora mujer ingrese a los encordados en abril”, se puede leer en el diario británico The Sun.
"You may have to fight a battle more than once to win it." ————— Don't. Give. Up! Often times when people give up they are actually the closest to achieving their goal. If you aren't seeing results with your fitness or diet in the first month, that is normal. If it took you say, 20 years to build the body you have now, then 1 month isn't going to completely change you. Stay consistent. Stay motivated. Stay #SlimThick 🏃♀️link in bio🏃♀️ Photo by @tayloroakesproductions 💜
Stretching, mobility, yoga, whatever you want to call it, range of motion is super important not only for lifting but for general life! If you sit at a desk all day and your hip flexors are too tight to do a basic body weight squat then you've got a problem. Increase your range of motion at ♠️romwod.com/isabel♠️for two weeks free! @romwod #RomwodAndChill #SwoleAndFlexy #SlimThickWorkout 📸 @tayloroakesproductions <3
I don't have this body because I make excuses about not having time to go to the gym or eat healthy food. I don't do endless hours of cardio. I don't deprive my body of the nutrients it needs, fats, carbs, and calories in general. I have this body from lifting weights that challenge me and fueling my body with nutritious food. I have this body from being consistent over the course of 3 years and not giving up when I didn't see the results that I wanted right away. I stuck with fitness because I love the process and the results are just the drive that keep me wanting to continue improving every day. Stop saying tomorrow and start the #SlimThickWorkout today 👊🏼Link in Bio💙
