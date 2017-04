Suzy Cortez calienta el Clásico español con increíble body paint

#Repost @sunfootballofficial Ex-Miss BumBum @suzycortezoficial has named who she wants to be next Barcelona manager 👉 http://bit.ly/2mjt7lg #suzycortez #missbumbum #thesun #thesunfootball #fcbarcelona

A post shared by Suzy Cortez (@suzycortezoficial) on Mar 2, 2017 at 1:37pm PST