Kelly Rohrbach, la nueva musa de Aaron Rodgers
El QB rompió con Olivia Munn desosé de tres años de relación
Sports Illustrated
Aaron Rodgers puso fin, hace unas semanas, a su noviazgo con la actriz Olivia Munn; sin embargo, al parecer el mariscal de campo de los Green Bay Packers ya no está solo y estaría saliendo con Kelly Rohrbach
El pasado jueves, Rodgers fue captado mientras estaba tomándose de la mano con la modelo en un campo de golf de Los Angeles.
El líder de Green Bay y Olivia terminaron su relación cuando había rumores de matrimonio.
Kelly es una destacada modelo y está iniciando su carrera en la actuación. Apareció en la película de ‘Los Guardianes de la bahía’ junto a Dwayne Johnson ‘La Roca’.
Because the 🐢 always wins.! Post a video of yourself doing anything, well maybe not anything 😉, in slow motion and I think (???) you win free tickets the Miami premiere! @therock mentioned something about the winner touching @zacefron abs. So it's either abs or tickets, you choose! #IChooseTheAbs #slowmotionchallenge
Ella es Olivia Munn, ahora ex novia de Rodgers
#fbf First Day on set to the Last Day. Martial arts and sword training with @karine_lmx @teambillieve was the easiest and most fun way to lose 12 lbs without even trying. *It was never about losing weight, it was about getting fit and healthy and learning new skills.* If you're in Montreal and want to learn martial arts or just get in shape without having to go to a regular gym (my nightmare) check out DAX Gym in Montreal. Hands down, the best people in Montreal to train with. 👍👊💪🙌 #daxgym #xmen #xmenapocalypse