Kelly Rohrbach, la nueva musa de Aaron Rodgers

El QB rompió con Olivia Munn desosé de tres años de relación


Sports Illustrated
Kelly Rohrbach, la nueva musa de Aaron Rodgers
Por: Cesar Martinez

Aaron Rodgers puso fin, hace unas semanas, a su noviazgo con la actriz Olivia Munn; sin embargo, al parecer el mariscal de campo de los Green Bay Packers ya no está solo y estaría saliendo con Kelly Rohrbach

El pasado jueves, Rodgers fue captado mientras estaba tomándose de la mano con la modelo en un campo de golf de Los Angeles.

El líder de Green Bay y Olivia terminaron su relación cuando había rumores de matrimonio.

Kelly es una destacada modelo y está iniciando su carrera en la actuación. Apareció en la película de ‘Los Guardianes de la bahía’  junto a Dwayne Johnson ‘La Roca’.

@lipsylondon thanks for a perfect beach day! More to come! #lipsylondon

A post shared by @kellyrohrbach on

@calzedonia

A post shared by @kellyrohrbach on

advanced tree climbing

A post shared by @kellyrohrbach on

@normanjeanroy

A post shared by @kellyrohrbach on

Happy Friday y'all 😄 @gqmexico

A post shared by @kellyrohrbach on

Ella es Olivia Munn, ahora ex novia de Rodgers

🌴

A post shared by Olivia Munn (@oliviamunn) on

 

 

Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo