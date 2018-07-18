Raúl Jiménez ya reportó y entrenó con el Wolverhampton

El delantero mexicano Raúl Jiménez ya reportó y entrenó con su nuevo equipo, el Wolverhampton de la Liga Premier.

A primeras horas de la mañana, Raúl llegó a las instalaciones del club acompañado del arquero Rui Patricio, y tras ser presentado ante sus nuevos compañeros, se puso a las órdenes del entrenador Nuno Espírito Santo.

.@Raul_Jimenez9 arrives for training on his first day at Compton Park alongside @rpatricio1_. 🇲🇽🐺 pic.twitter.com/lmkrMg8Fe6 — Wolves (@Wolves) July 18, 2018

Jiménez se mostró contento en su primera práctica tratando de encajar en el grupo.

And, after his first session, @Raul_Jimenez9 had a message for the Wolves fans… 🗣👋 pic.twitter.com/9hexreGBhs — Wolves (@Wolves) July 18, 2018

.@Raul_Jimenez9 takes to the training pitch for the first time with his new teammates. #BienvenidoRaúl 🇲🇽🐺 pic.twitter.com/pcVfEp38B8 — Wolves (@Wolves) July 18, 2018

The new boys straight into training with the rest of the squad. 👊⚽️ pic.twitter.com/LizOh2jFnF — Wolves (@Wolves) July 18, 2018

