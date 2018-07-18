Raúl Jiménez ya reportó y entrenó con el Wolverhampton
Será la primera vez que el atacante mexicano juegue en la Liga Premier
El delantero mexicano Raúl Jiménez ya reportó y entrenó con su nuevo equipo, el Wolverhampton de la Liga Premier.
A primeras horas de la mañana, Raúl llegó a las instalaciones del club acompañado del arquero Rui Patricio, y tras ser presentado ante sus nuevos compañeros, se puso a las órdenes del entrenador Nuno Espírito Santo.
.@Raul_Jimenez9 arrives for training on his first day at Compton Park alongside @rpatricio1_.
🇲🇽🐺 pic.twitter.com/lmkrMg8Fe6
— Wolves (@Wolves) July 18, 2018
Jiménez se mostró contento en su primera práctica tratando de encajar en el grupo.
And, after his first session, @Raul_Jimenez9 had a message for the Wolves fans…
— Wolves (@Wolves) July 18, 2018
.@Raul_Jimenez9 takes to the training pitch for the first time with his new teammates. #BienvenidoRaúl
🇲🇽🐺 pic.twitter.com/pcVfEp38B8
— Wolves (@Wolves) July 18, 2018
The new boys straight into training with the rest of the squad.
👊⚽️ pic.twitter.com/LizOh2jFnF
— Wolves (@Wolves) July 18, 2018
