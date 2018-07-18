Raúl Jiménez ya reportó y entrenó con el Wolverhampton

Será la primera vez que el atacante mexicano juegue en la Liga Premier

Por Publisport

El delantero mexicano Raúl Jiménez ya reportó y entrenó con su nuevo equipo, el Wolverhampton de la Liga Premier.

A primeras horas de la mañana, Raúl llegó a las instalaciones del club acompañado del arquero Rui Patricio, y tras ser presentado ante sus nuevos compañeros, se puso a las órdenes del entrenador Nuno Espírito Santo.

Jiménez se mostró contento en su primera práctica tratando de encajar en el grupo.

TAMBIÉN PUEDES LEER:

Liga Americana se vuelve a imponer a la Nacional en Juego de Estrellas lleno de jonrones 

LO MÁS VISTO EN PUBLIMETRO TV

Contenido Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo