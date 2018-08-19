Piloto canadiense Robert Wickens sufre terrible accidente en Indy Car

Un terrible accidente se suscitó en los inicios de la carrera Indy Car en el Pocono Raceway, cuando el piloto canadiense Robert Wickens chocó con Ryan Hunter-Reay y su monoplaza salió volando por los aires en la curva 2.

El incidente se ve realmente aparatoso pero se informó que Wickens está despierto y alerta, y fue trasladado en helicóptero a un hospital para atenderlo.

La carrera se encuentra suspendida.

Mira el video:

#indycar #ABCSupply500 – Another look at the @robertwickens accident. The only potential "Good part" is that some speed was lost hitting the safer barrier and didnt have as abrupt of an angle. ROBERT IS AWAKE AND ALERT. pic.twitter.com/4vxYJZl5l4

Robert Wickens is awake and alert. He has been transported by helicopter to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest.

We will share more info as it becomes available.#INDYCAR // #ABCSupply500 // @poconoraceway pic.twitter.com/K2W4lLu7XN

