Piloto canadiense Robert Wickens sufre terrible accidente en Indy Car

El conductor tuvo un contacto con Ryan Hunter-Reay y su auto salió volando

Por Sergio Meléndez

Un terrible accidente se suscitó en los inicios de la carrera Indy Car en el Pocono Raceway, cuando el piloto canadiense Robert Wickens chocó con Ryan Hunter-Reay y su monoplaza salió volando por los aires en la curva 2.

El incidente se ve realmente aparatoso pero se informó que Wickens está despierto y alerta, y fue trasladado en helicóptero a un hospital para atenderlo.

La carrera se encuentra suspendida.

Mira el video:

