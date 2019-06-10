Justin Bieber reta a Tom Cruise a un combate de MMA

El cantante Justin Bieber causó gran revuelo en las redes sociales este domingo por un reto que le lanzó al famoso actor Tom Cruise a un ¡combate en MMA!

El intérprete de “Baby” escribió un polémico mensaje en su cuenta de twitter (seguimos investigando la razón) donde incluso llamó a Cruise “miedoso”

"Quiero desafiar a Tom Cruise a pelear en el octágono. Tom, si no aceptas esta pelea, tienes miedo y nunca lo superarás. ¿Quién está dispuesto a organizarla?", tuiteó Justin Bieber, citando a Dana White, presidente del Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?

— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019