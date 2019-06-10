Justin Bieber reta a Tom Cruise a un combate de MMA

Aunque el actor de Misión Imposible no ha respondido, Conor McGregor ya se ofreció a arreglar la pelea

Por Publisport

El cantante Justin Bieber causó gran revuelo en las redes sociales este domingo por un reto que le lanzó al famoso actor Tom Cruise a un ¡combate en MMA!

El intérprete de “Baby” escribió un polémico mensaje en su cuenta de twitter (seguimos investigando la razón) donde incluso llamó a Cruise “miedoso”

"Quiero desafiar a Tom Cruise a pelear en el octágono. Tom, si no aceptas esta pelea, tienes miedo y nunca lo superarás. ¿Quién está dispuesto a organizarla?", tuiteó Justin Bieber, citando a Dana White, presidente del Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

La respuesta del actor que da vida a Ethan Hunt no ha llegado pero ya hay un candidato a organizar la supuesta pelea: Conor McGregor.

“The Notorious” citó el tweet de Bieber y se ofreció a organizar los detalles del encuentro:

“Si Tom Cruise es lo suficientemente hombre para aceptar este reto, McGregor Sports and Entertainment será el anfitrión de la pelea”, escribió el polémico peleador.

¿Aceptará Cruise el reto?

