Justin Bieber reta a Tom Cruise a un combate de MMA
Aunque el actor de Misión Imposible no ha respondido, Conor McGregor ya se ofreció a arreglar la pelea
El cantante Justin Bieber causó gran revuelo en las redes sociales este domingo por un reto que le lanzó al famoso actor Tom Cruise a un ¡combate en MMA!
El intérprete de “Baby” escribió un polémico mensaje en su cuenta de twitter (seguimos investigando la razón) donde incluso llamó a Cruise “miedoso”
"Quiero desafiar a Tom Cruise a pelear en el octágono. Tom, si no aceptas esta pelea, tienes miedo y nunca lo superarás. ¿Quién está dispuesto a organizarla?", tuiteó Justin Bieber, citando a Dana White, presidente del Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).
I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to fight in the octagon. Tom if you dont take this fight your scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? @danawhite ?
— Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) June 10, 2019
La respuesta del actor que da vida a Ethan Hunt no ha llegado pero ya hay un candidato a organizar la supuesta pelea: Conor McGregor.
“The Notorious” citó el tweet de Bieber y se ofreció a organizar los detalles del encuentro:
“Si Tom Cruise es lo suficientemente hombre para aceptar este reto, McGregor Sports and Entertainment será el anfitrión de la pelea”, escribió el polémico peleador.
If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge,
McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout.
Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies?
Stay tuned to find out! https://t.co/TxsH9KUyFg
— Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 10, 2019
¿Aceptará Cruise el reto?
