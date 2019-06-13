Fan de Raptors envía flores a Durant como disculpa por burlas

Tras su salida de la duela por lesión en el Juego 5 de las finales, la afición de Toronto celebró que Kevin se haya lastimado

Por Publisport

A manera de disculpa por el comportamiento de la afición de Toronto que celebró la lesión del astro Kevin Durant en el Juego 5, una fan anónima le envió un arreglo floral a la estrella de los Warriors que se encuentra recuperándose de una operación en el tendón de aquiles.

 

What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way. Like I said Monday, I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat. Its just the way things go in this game and I'm proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I'm proud my brothers got the W. It's going to be a journey but I'm built for this. I’m a hooper I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering with dub nation while they do it.

“Querido KD y Warriors. No puedo creer el comportamiento de esos tontos fans de Raptors que se alegraron cuando te lesionaste. Estaba viendo el juego por televisión y me sentí horrible totalmente en desacuerdo. Me disculpo a nombre de Canadá, te envío oraciones por tu pronta recuperación”, escribió la fanática.

Warriors y Raptors están disputando el Juego 6 de las finales en Oakland.

