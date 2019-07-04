Floyd Mayweather presume sus millones de dólares en redes sociales
El 'Money' publicó una fotografía y video donde aparece sentado junto a fajos y fajos de billetes de 100 dólares
Floyd Mayweather es un hombre excéntrico y no tiene empacho en presumir sus riquezas en las redes sociales.
Aprovechando la fecha 4 de julio, día de la independencia de Estados Unidos, el “Money” publicó un video donde muestra sus millones de dólares muy orgulloso porque “es legal”.
“Una vez me dijeron que ‘la persona más ruidosa en la sala es la persona más débil’. Bueno, eso funciona para las personas que están haciendo algo ilegal. Pero en mi caso, estoy feliz de hacer alarde de mi riqueza legal y presumir de ser un hombre negro que vino de la pobreza, venció a todos y no me importó lo que piensan los demás. ¡Feliz 4 de julio, esta es mi independencia! Ahora, ¡que comiencen los fuegos artificiales!”, escribió el polémico boxeador.
I was once told that “the loudest person in the room is the weakest person in the room”. Well, that works for the individuals that’s doing something illegal. But in my case, I’m happy to flaunt my legal wealth and brag about being a black man that came from poverty, beat all odds and not give a fuck about what anybody thinks. Happy 4th, this is my independence! Now, let the fireworks begin! #KarlLagerfeld #TMT #TBE #TMG @mayweatherpromotions @girlcollection @kingkoraun @moneyyaya @zion_mayweather @jirahmayweather @youngbabyface @thee_mayweather @maya1177902 commonprojectsshoes #GIVENCHY #playcommedesgarcons #
This is what I’ve been hearing for 23 years… “All Mayweather does is brag about his cars, his jewelry, his mansions, his ladies, his clothes and his money “. And this is what Mayweather says back… “I’m happy y’all spent over 2 decades hating on me instead of building your own legacy ” 😂 P.S. I’m here to stay Photo Credit : @moneyyaya
