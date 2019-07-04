Floyd Mayweather presume sus millones de dólares en redes sociales

View this post on Instagram

I was once told that “the loudest person in the room is the weakest person in the room”. Well, that works for the individuals that’s doing something illegal. But in my case, I’m happy to flaunt my legal wealth and brag about being a black man that came from poverty, beat all odds and not give a fuck about what anybody thinks. Happy 4th, this is my independence! Now, let the fireworks begin! #KarlLagerfeld #TMT #TBE #TMG @mayweatherpromotions @girlcollection @kingkoraun @moneyyaya @zion_mayweather @jirahmayweather @youngbabyface @thee_mayweather @maya1177902 commonprojectsshoes #GIVENCHY #playcommedesgarcons #