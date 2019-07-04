Floyd Mayweather presume sus millones de dólares en redes sociales

El 'Money' publicó una fotografía y video donde aparece sentado junto a fajos y fajos de billetes de 100 dólares

Por Publisport

Floyd Mayweather es un hombre excéntrico y no tiene empacho en presumir sus riquezas en las redes sociales.

Aprovechando la fecha 4 de julio, día de la independencia de Estados Unidos, el “Money” publicó un video donde muestra sus millones de dólares muy orgulloso porque “es legal”.

“Una vez me dijeron que ‘la persona más ruidosa en la sala es la persona más débil’. Bueno, eso funciona para las personas que están haciendo algo ilegal. Pero en mi caso, estoy feliz de hacer alarde de mi riqueza legal y presumir de ser un hombre negro que vino de la pobreza, venció a todos y no me importó lo que piensan los demás. ¡Feliz 4 de julio, esta es mi independencia! Ahora, ¡que comiencen los fuegos artificiales!”, escribió el polémico boxeador.

LO MÁS VISTO EN PUBLIMETRO TV

NEWSLETTER

Lo Último de en tu correo...

Contenido Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo