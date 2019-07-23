Mayweather pide a Pacquiao dejar de 'colgarse' de su nombre
El 'Pretty Boy' aseguró que el legado del 'Pacman' comenzó a partir de que peleó con él
Tras la exhibición de Manny Pacquiao ante Keith Thurman, el nombre de Floyd Mayweather volvió a sonar fuerte para una posible pelea de revancha contra el filipino pese a que ya está retirado.
Ante esto, el “Pretty Boy” le exigió al “Pacman", su gente, especialistas y afición en general que dejen de “colgarse” de su nombre y que de una vez por todas Manny construya su propio peso.
En una publicación que apareció en su cuenta de Instagram, Floyd escribió que le parecía irónico que cada vez que se habla de Manny Pacquiao, su nombre salga a relucir.
Dijo que el “legado” de Pacquiao se construyó a partir la pelea que ambos sostuvieron en 2015 y que ese día ganó “muy fácil” y calló a todos sus detractores que buscaron todo tipo de excusas para explicar por qué debió haber concedido una revancha.
Además agregó que todos esos críticos se molestado porque un hombre como él, de color y que abandonó la escuela rompió la marca de Rocky Marciano contra todos los pronósticos.
Y concluyó con esta frase: “Siempre tendré la última risa”.
View this post on Instagram
I find it real ironic how every time Pacquiao's name is brought up in the media, my name is always attached to it. This man's entire legacy and career has been built off its association with my name and it's about time you all stop using my brand for clout chasing and clickbait and let that man's name hold weight of its own. For years, all you heard was that " Floyd is afraid of Manny Pacquiao". But what's funny is, when we finally fought, I won so easily that everyone had to eat their words! All of the so called boxing experts, critics and jealous American "fan base" either went mute and ran for cover or made every excuse in the world as to why I should give Manny Pacquiao a rematch. My take on all this bullshit is that y’all are just upset that I broke Rocky Marciano's record and hate the fact that a Black, high school dropout outsmarted you all by beating all odds and retiring undefeated while maintaining all my faculties simply by making smart choices and even smarter investments. Ultimately, I will always have the last laugh!
Pero el filipino no se quedó callado y minutos más tarde le respondió al "Money" con el siguiente mensaje:
"Floyd Mayweather, vas a mi pelea y luego usas mi nombre en una publicación ¿y dices que soy yo el que quiere ser relevante? Si quieres volver ase relevante de nuevo…#MayPac2".
¿En qué terminará todo esto?
.@FloydMayweather You come to my fight and then use my name in a post but I’m the one that is trying to stay relevant? 🤔 if you want to be relevant again… #MayPac2
— Manny Pacquiao (@MannyPacquiao) July 24, 2019
Blue Demon Jr. y Dr. Wagner Jr., listos para Trimplemanía XXVII
TAMBIÉN PUEDES LEER:
VIDEO: Blue Demon Jr. vs Dr. Wagner Jr: ¡El que pierda también se retira!
'Corren' al 'Travieso' Arce de México por decir que en EU se vive mejor
'Vamos a contar muchas historias de Lima': Iliana Jiménez
LO MÁS VISTO EN PUBLIMETRO TV
NEWSLETTER
Lo Último de en tu correo...