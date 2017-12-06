VIDEO: Captan a aficionado 'defecando' en tribunas de estadio de futbol

La grabación ya se hizo viral en las redes sociales

Por Publisport
Muy desagradable.
VIDEO: Captan a aficionado 'defecando' en tribunas de estadio de futbol

Una escena muy curiosa se suscitó durante el juego de la Championship inglesa entre Sunderland y Reading cuando en las tribunas del estadio, un aficionado fue grabado mientras parece que está defecando enfrente de todos.

La policía del lugar dijo que la persona no lo estaba haciendo, pero los aficionados ya se encargaron de hacer este video viral.

Contenido Patrocinado
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo