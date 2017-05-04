El mundo del deporte también celebra el Día de Star Wars

Diversos clubes, ligas y deportivas publicaron en sus redes sociales con el hastag #MayThe4thBeWithYou


Twitter
El mundo del deporte también celebra el Día de Star Wars
Por: Cesar Martinez

El 4 de mayo se celebra el ‘May the 4th be with you’ fecha que es considerada por los fanáticos de la serie Star Wars como e día oficial de es franquicia creada por el cineasta George Lucas.

Se eligió este día para celebrar por el parecido que tiene pronunciar esta fecha con la irónica frase de los Jedi ‘May the forcé be with you’ (Que la fuerza te acompañe) que prácticamente se escucha o se lee en las película, series animadas, novelas, cómics y videojuegos de este universo.

Debido a la importancia y el impacto que ha tenido en la sociedad, el mundo del deporte no es ajeno y también celebró el el ‘Día de Star Wars’.

 

Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Loading...
Revisa el siguiente artículo