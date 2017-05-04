El mundo del deporte también celebra el Día de Star Wars

El 4 de mayo se celebra el ‘May the 4th be with you’ fecha que es considerada por los fanáticos de la serie Star Wars como e día oficial de es franquicia creada por el cineasta George Lucas.

Se eligió este día para celebrar por el parecido que tiene pronunciar esta fecha con la irónica frase de los Jedi ‘May the forcé be with you’ (Que la fuerza te acompañe) que prácticamente se escucha o se lee en las película, series animadas, novelas, cómics y videojuegos de este universo.

Debido a la importancia y el impacto que ha tenido en la sociedad, el mundo del deporte no es ajeno y también celebró el el ‘Día de Star Wars’.

¡Feliz #StarWarsDay!#MayThe4thBeWithYou… Y la Fuerza esté con todos nosotros para los siguientes tres partidos 😉 pic.twitter.com/bH32ySHjas — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_es) May 4, 2017

¡Este sábado la fuerza de la Fiel se hará presente en el Jalisco! 🔴⚫️#MayThe4thBeWithYou pic.twitter.com/2FPzoTgqao — Atlas FC (@atlasfc) May 4, 2017

This #MayTheFourthBeWithYou, we honor the brave Dynamo players who served in the Battle of Yavin.https://t.co/d6N6ikJaCU #DynamoStarWars pic.twitter.com/9Ca7uONAQT — Houston Dynamo (@HoustonDynamo) May 4, 2017

Soon our opponents will experience the full power of the dark side. #MayThe4thBeWithYou #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/T8Hz3OPqva — NHL (@NHL) May 4, 2017