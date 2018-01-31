Muere ex jugador NBA junto con su esposa en accidente automovilístico

El mundo de la NBA se cimbró con la terrible noticia del fallecimiento del ex jugador Rasual Butler y su esposa en un accidente automovilístico este miércoles en la madrugada en California

Butler, de 38 años de edad, perdió el control de su Range Rover, golpeó un parquímetro y se estrelló contra una pared quedando el coche completamente volteado.

Butler fue elegido por el Miami Heat en el draft del 2002 y durante su paso por la NBA jugó para ocho equipos en 13 años, entre los cuales se encuentran los Hornets de Nueva Orleans con quien pasó más tiempo. La última campaña de Rasual fue la 2015-16 con los Spurs de San Antonio.

Jugadores NBA que lo conocieron expresaron mensajes de condolencias en twitter.

Come on man. Damn. The world just lost a great dude. RIP Rasual “Bop” Butler! https://t.co/tufRq2H3AI — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 31, 2018

Awful to hear the news about Rasual Butler and his wife Leah. I got to know Rasual a little over the years and he was a great kid. I always respected his approach to the game and he had a nice, long career because of it. Thoughts go out to their family. RIP — Scottie Pippen (@ScottiePippen) January 31, 2018

The basketball world lost a good one today. R.I.P. to Rasual Butler, one of the realest people I ever played with. The world is going to miss your presence. — Karl-Anthony Towns (@KarlTowns) January 31, 2018

You gotta be kidding me right now….

This is a sad day man!!! R.i.p sual bop!!

True legend in my eyes !!! Damn I’m really hurt right now… damn man!! — Kyle Lowry (@Klow7) January 31, 2018

This one hurts. Lost a good dude. Learn a lot from a humble individual. Rest easy to you and your wife! #RasualButler — DeMar DeRozan (@DeMar_DeRozan) January 31, 2018

So sad this morning to here about my friend and teammate 😢 RIP Rasual Butler appreciate the people around u because u never kno 😔😔😔 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) January 31, 2018

I will always remember the time we shared together as teammates, you were the big brother. I appreciate the advice you shared, not just about basketball but life. Sending my deepest condolences to the families of Rasual and Leah. May you both rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/O4RgQ47PwA — John Wall (@JohnWall) January 31, 2018

Rest In Peace my brother 🙏🏾#RasualButler — Kobe Bryant (@kobebryant) January 31, 2018









