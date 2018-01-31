Muere ex jugador NBA junto con su esposa en accidente automovilístico

Rasual Butler, quien jugó 13 años en la liga de basquetbol más poderosa del mundo, perdió el control de su Range Rover y se estrelló contra una pared

Por Sergio Meléndez
Descanse en paz. / Getty Images
El mundo de la NBA se cimbró con la terrible noticia del fallecimiento del ex jugador Rasual Butler y su esposa en un accidente automovilístico este miércoles en la madrugada en California

Butler, de 38 años de edad, perdió el control de su Range Rover, golpeó un parquímetro y se estrelló contra una pared quedando el coche completamente volteado.

Butler fue elegido por el Miami Heat en el draft del 2002 y durante su paso por la NBA jugó para ocho equipos en 13 años, entre los cuales se encuentran los Hornets de Nueva Orleans con quien pasó más tiempo. La última campaña de Rasual fue la 2015-16 con los Spurs de San Antonio.

Jugadores NBA que lo conocieron expresaron mensajes de condolencias en twitter.

