Donald Trump vence a Obama con @POTUS, su nueva cuenta en Twitter
POTUS es un acrónimo para President of the United States. También es la nueva cuenta de Twitter que manejará Donald Trump
Además de tener un nuevo trabajo -presidente de Estados Unidos de América-; Donald Trump también estrenará cuenta de Twitter: POTUS.
Pero la cuenta no es nueva. Es el mismo nombre de usuario que utilizaba Barack Obama. La de Barack ahora cambió por el nombre de usuario POTUS44, pues es el número de presidente que ocupó Obama.
Hello, Twitter! It's Barack. Really! Six years in, they're finally giving me my own account.
— President Obama (@POTUS44) May 18, 2015
Solamente cambió el nombre de usuario. Desde su inauguración el 18 de mayo de 2015 hasta el 19 de enero de 2016; Barack Obama reunió 14 millones de followers. Un total de 614 días.
Pues la cuenta @POTUS de Donald Trump, ya reunió más de 10 millones, tan solo 5 horas después de haber sido investido como presidente. Hasta el cierre de esta edición solamente tiene dos tuits, ninguno de ellos firmados por Trump.
On behalf of my entire family, THANK YOU! #InaugurationDay pic.twitter.com/v2nEMoanIX
— President Trump (@POTUS) January 20, 2017
La investidura de Trump visto desde @POTUS y las cuentas de Twitter de su familia
El último de tuit de Donald Trump con su firma, fue colocado a las 6:31 AM (hora de México), invitado a todos a su ceremonia de investidura: “Todo empieza hoy. Los veo a las 11 AM en la ceremonia de inauguración. El movimiento continúa, el trabajo inicia”.
It all begins today! I will see you at 11:00 A.M. for the swearing-in. THE MOVEMENT CONTINUES – THE WORK BEGINS!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 20, 2017
Esto ocurrió en las cuentas de Twitter de sus hijos
Donald Trump Jr.
It doesn't get any more surreal than this for me. Just an incredible experience and honor to be there. #maga #trump pic.twitter.com/l8h8N16XsM
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 20, 2017
Wow. Just saw this pic of Kai and her grandpa on the steps of the Lincoln Memorial on the eve of his inauguration. pic.twitter.com/xhc1pOMAh4
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 20, 2017
At Blair House, the President's guest residence, with Vanessa, Kai, and Donnie this morning before Church #maga pic.twitter.com/LnKrdxF1CW
— Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 20, 2017
Ivanka Trump
Heading to the parade! 🇺🇸 #inauguration pic.twitter.com/cBg6UuO05A
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 20, 2017
Eric Trump
Such an incredible moment! 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/j9yxvyAGxa
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 20, 2017
Standing here, the magnitude of this day, and the new job ahead, really hits home! #TheCapitol #Inauguration pic.twitter.com/sBhUFkXpOP
— Eric Trump (@EricTrump) January 20, 2017
Tiffany Trump