POTUS es un acrónimo para President of the United States. También es la nueva cuenta de Twitter que manejará Donald Trump

Presidente Estados Unidos
Donald Trump vence a Obama con @POTUS, su nueva cuenta en Twitter
Por: Miguel Velázquez

Además de tener un nuevo trabajo -presidente de Estados Unidos de América-; Donald Trump también estrenará cuenta de Twitter: POTUS.

Pero la cuenta no es nueva. Es el mismo nombre de usuario que utilizaba Barack Obama. La de Barack ahora cambió por el nombre de usuario POTUS44, pues es el número de presidente que ocupó Obama.

Solamente cambió el nombre de usuario. Desde su inauguración el 18 de mayo de 2015 hasta el 19 de enero de 2016; Barack Obama reunió 14 millones de followers. Un total de 614 días.

Pues la cuenta @POTUS de Donald Trump, ya reunió más de 10 millones, tan solo 5 horas después de haber sido investido como presidente. Hasta el cierre de esta edición solamente tiene dos tuits, ninguno de ellos firmados por Trump.

La investidura de Trump visto desde @POTUS y las cuentas de Twitter de su familia

El último de tuit de Donald Trump con su firma, fue colocado a las 6:31 AM (hora de México), invitado a todos a su ceremonia de investidura: “Todo empieza hoy. Los veo a las 11 AM en la ceremonia de inauguración. El movimiento continúa, el trabajo inicia”.

Esto ocurrió en las cuentas de Twitter de sus hijos

Donald Trump Jr.

Ivanka Trump

Eric Trump

Tiffany Trump

What an amazing evening! So grateful for all of the support! Looking forward to today 🇺🇸 Thank you @anne_bowen

A photo posted by Tiffany Ariana Trump (@tiffanytrump) on

 

 

 

