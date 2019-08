¿Por qué aparece Ignacio Anaya García en el Doodle de Google?

View this post on Instagram

I just finished this new wooden Duck guy and it’s up for sale. Hand made/painted by yours truly 🙂 DM for more info — Acrylic and pencil on wood. 3.5 in / 9 cm tall to the top of smoke. EDIT: sold . . . . #wood #madera #characterdesign #carved #duck #mexicanart #handcarved #character #diseñodepersonaje #pato #toyart #ilustracionmexicana #mexicanillustration