Cambió tres hábitos cotidianos y bajó 65 kilos en 11 meses

I have been a bit too scared to post this past pic until now. At my heaviest of around 130kgs to now at 77kgs. Anything is possible once you finally reach the point of "ENOUGH IS ENOUGH!" My weight has been up and down all my life. It wasn't until I was finally ready to let go of bad eating as a comfort, that I finally started seeing change. You can do anything. Your mind is powerful and it can be changed. ❤🌼😊 #fitness #cleaneating #healthy #progress #weightloss #51kgdown #believe #weightlosstransformation #weightlossjourney #mindovermatter #braintraining #gymgains #lifestylechange #nodieting #poweredbyplants

A post shared by Talitha Rogers (@talitha_xanthe) on Nov 29, 2016 at 3:22pm PST