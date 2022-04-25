Mundo

Celebran primer matrimonio homosexual en base antártica británica

Eric Bourne y Stephen Carpenter, dos auxiliares de un buque de investigación polar, se convirtieron en la primera pareja del mismo sexo que se casa en una base antártica británica.

Mundo Eric Bourne y Stephen Carpenter se casaron el domingo en la estación de investigación Rothera, del British Antarctic Survey (BAS). (Twitter @openly)

Por Publimetro México

Dos auxiliares de un buque de investigación polar se convirtieron en la primera pareja del mismo sexo que se casa en una base antártica británica, informó este lunes el instituto científico para el que trabajan.

Eric Bourne y Stephen Carpenter se casaron el domingo en la estación de investigación Rothera, del British Antarctic Survey (BAS).

La ceremonia —segundo matrimonio entre personal del BAS desde que un cambio en la ley en 2016 permitió celebrar matrimonios en los sectores antárticos cuya soberanía reclama Reino Unido—, fue oficiada por el capitán del barco polar “RRS Sir David Attenborough”.

Baum confeccionó su propio vestido de novia utilizando parte de una vieja tienda de campaña de color naranja y Sylvester hizo los anillos de boda en el taller de metal de la estación de investigación.

El domingo, Carpenter desafió las gélidas temperaturas con una falda escocesa -y botas de nieve- mientras la tripulación del barco, con uniforme completo, daba la bienvenida oficial a los recién casados bajo un arco formado por sus piolets.

Para la pareja, la Antártida, con su telón de fondo de icebergs y montañas cubiertas de nieve, es “el lugar perfecto” para casarse, afirmó.

Los novios hicieron grabar las coordenadas del lugar (67 34′ S 68 08′ O) en sus alianzas y su pastel de boda fue coronado con figuritas de pingüinos.

Tags

Lo Último

Te recomendamos