Celebran primer matrimonio homosexual en base antártica británica

Dos auxiliares de un buque de investigación polar se convirtieron en la primera pareja del mismo sexo que se casa en una base antártica británica, informó este lunes el instituto científico para el que trabajan.
Eric Bourne y Stephen Carpenter se casaron el domingo en la estación de investigación Rothera, del British Antarctic Survey (BAS).
Huge congratulations to Eric and Stephen who were married yesterday at BAS' Rothera Research Station 💒 This is the first same-sex wedding to take place in British Antarctic Territory 🏳️🌈#polarpride #diversityinukpolarscience #PRIDE #Antarctica https://t.co/5s3AP4HvOJ pic.twitter.com/HneZpnN4kX— British Antarctic Survey (@BAS_News) April 25, 2022
💍 Eric Bourne and Stephen Carpenter have officially become the first same-sex couple to get married in the British Antarctic Territory.— Openly 🏳️🌈 (@Openly) April 25, 2022
❄️ It's safe to say they didn't get cold feet!
🏳️🌈 Here's a sneak peek into their history-making wedding ceremony. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/H2dDaEFyU4
🚢 The couple tied the knot on Britain’s new polar research ship RRS Sir David Attenborough, where they are stewards.— Openly 🏳️🌈 (@Openly) April 25, 2022
✨ "We feel very lucky to be able to live and work in such an incredible community and place together," said Eric. pic.twitter.com/T4Mvx1BYNp
🇬🇧 The British Antarctic Territory Government, administered by a Foreign Office division, will register their marriage to be valid in the UK.— Openly 🏳️🌈 (@Openly) April 25, 2022
✅ It is the second wedding to take place between British Antarctic Survey staff since the Territory's marriage law was reformed in 2016. pic.twitter.com/YNLRnMOZAr
La ceremonia —segundo matrimonio entre personal del BAS desde que un cambio en la ley en 2016 permitió celebrar matrimonios en los sectores antárticos cuya soberanía reclama Reino Unido—, fue oficiada por el capitán del barco polar “RRS Sir David Attenborough”.
💒 "It was such an honour to be officiating Eric and Steve's wedding," said Captain Whatley, Master of RRS Sir David Attenborough.— Openly 🏳️🌈 (@Openly) April 25, 2022
🎉 A reception with all the staff at Rothera research station will take place when the ship returns on May 8. pic.twitter.com/QEsGh20vP2
El domingo, Carpenter desafió las gélidas temperaturas con una falda escocesa -y botas de nieve- mientras la tripulación del barco, con uniforme completo, daba la bienvenida oficial a los recién casados bajo un arco formado por sus piolets.
Para la pareja, la Antártida, con su telón de fondo de icebergs y montañas cubiertas de nieve, es “el lugar perfecto” para casarse, afirmó.
Los novios hicieron grabar las coordenadas del lugar (67 34′ S 68 08′ O) en sus alianzas y su pastel de boda fue coronado con figuritas de pingüinos.