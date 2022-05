Warner no sustituirá a Ezra Miller como The Flash

I'm told that WB is *not* considering replacing Ezra Miller on THE FLASH. Miller was arrested twice in Hawai'i this year, once for disorderly conduct and harassment, and again for second-degree assault.

— Adam B. Vary (@adambvary) May 9, 2022