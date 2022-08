Petro elige a Alfonso Prada como nuevo ministro del Interior de Colombia

July 27, 2022, Bogota, Cundinamarca, Colombia: Alfonso Prada, former debate chief of President-elect Gustavo Petro gives a press conference on advancements with mayors of Colombian cities, in Bogota, Colombia on July 27, 2022. Photo by: S. Barros/Long Vis Europa Press/Contacto/S. Barros (S. Barros/Europa Press)