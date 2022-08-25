Mundo

Fútbol/Champions.- Barça y Sevilla salen mal parados del sorteo; Real Madrid y Atlético, afortunados

El FC Barcelona y el Sevilla FC han salido mal parados del sorteo de la fase de grupos de la 'Champions League' 2022/23, celebrado este jueves en Estambul (Turquía), al cruzarse ante Bayern Múnich y Manchester City, respectivamente, mientras que Atlético de Madrid y Real Madrid han sido más afortunados en la configuración de la ronda inicial.

Por Europa Press

MADRID, 25 (EUROPA PRESS)

Los culés, además, se enfrentarán al vigente subcampeón italiano el Inter de Milán; y los andaluces harán lo propio ante el Borussia Dortmund. Por su parte, blancos y colchoneros han salido encuadrados en grupos más asequibles.

--RESULTADO DEL SORTEO:

GRUPO A: Ajax (HOL), Liverpoool (ING), Nápoles (ITA), Rangers (ESC).

GRUPO B: Oporto (POR), ATLÉTICO (ESP), Bayer Leverkusen (ALE), Brujas (BEL).

GRUPO C: Bayern Múnich (ALE), FC BARCELONA (ESP), Inter (ITA), Viktoria Plzen (CZE).

GRUPO D: Eintracht (ALE), Tottenham (ING), Sporting (POR), Olympique Marsella (FRA).

GRUPO E: AC Milan (ITA), Chelsea (ING), Salzburgo (AUT), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO).

GRUPO F: REAL MADRID (ESP), Leipzig (ALE), Shakhtar Donetsk (UCR), Celtic (ESC).

GRUPO G: Manchester City (ING), SEVILLA (ESP), Borussia Dortmund (ALE), Copenhague (DIN).

GRUPO H: PSG (FRA), Juventus (ITA), Benfica (POR), Maccabi (ISR).

Tags

Lo Último

Te recomendamos