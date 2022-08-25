Fútbol/Champions.- Barça y Sevilla salen mal parados del sorteo; Real Madrid y Atlético, afortunados

MADRID, 25 (EUROPA PRESS)
Los culés, además, se enfrentarán al vigente subcampeón italiano el Inter de Milán; y los andaluces harán lo propio ante el Borussia Dortmund. Por su parte, blancos y colchoneros han salido encuadrados en grupos más asequibles.
--RESULTADO DEL SORTEO:
GRUPO A: Ajax (HOL), Liverpoool (ING), Nápoles (ITA), Rangers (ESC).
GRUPO B: Oporto (POR), ATLÉTICO (ESP), Bayer Leverkusen (ALE), Brujas (BEL).
GRUPO C: Bayern Múnich (ALE), FC BARCELONA (ESP), Inter (ITA), Viktoria Plzen (CZE).
GRUPO D: Eintracht (ALE), Tottenham (ING), Sporting (POR), Olympique Marsella (FRA).
GRUPO E: AC Milan (ITA), Chelsea (ING), Salzburgo (AUT), Dinamo Zagreb (CRO).
GRUPO F: REAL MADRID (ESP), Leipzig (ALE), Shakhtar Donetsk (UCR), Celtic (ESC).
GRUPO G: Manchester City (ING), SEVILLA (ESP), Borussia Dortmund (ALE), Copenhague (DIN).
GRUPO H: PSG (FRA), Juventus (ITA), Benfica (POR), Maccabi (ISR).